Tiffin, OH

Tiffin City Board of Education approves sale of district-owned property

By TiffinOhio.net Staff
 3 days ago
Tiffin, Ohio — The Tiffin City Board of Education on Tuesday approved the sale of an approximately 2.5-acre property located at 59 and 69 W....

Lima News

Allen County Engineer: Bridge closed for five weeks

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — The Grismore Road bridge between Napoleon and Cool roads in Richland Township is now closed for bridge deck replacement. According to the Allen County Engineer’s Office, the closure will last approximately five weeks. No access to the bridge will be permitted during the closure.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Seneca County General Health District to host senior health clinics this summer

Tiffin, Ohio — The Seneca County General Health District will be hosting a series of Senior Health Clinics throughout the summer. The first clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Seneca County Commission on Aging. Seniors aged 60 and over are welcome. The clinic screenings include vital signs, glucose, hemoglobin, lung sounds, edema, urinalysis, weight, and medication review and education.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
Tiffin City Councilman Jeff Rhoades announces resignation

Tiffin, Ohio — During a Tiffin City Council meeting Monday, at-large Councilman Jeff Rhoades announced his resignation. Rhoades delivered a statement to Council: “At the beginning of March, I made a career change and accepted a new position in a supervisory capacity. It has been the best decision for me professionally and for my family, but unfortunately, it has created a schedule conflict with my role as a Tiffin City Councilmember.
TIFFIN, OH
fcnews.org

Swanton administrator announces resignation

Swanton Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle announced last week that she would be stepping down from her position in June. Hoelzle said the decision to resign is family based. “I’m very proud of the work accomplished over the past six years and hope good work will continue for the community,” she...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

COVID-19 Cases In Williams & Fulton Counties Begin To Climb

There is some bad news on the horizon, as COVID cases are climbing. A couple of months ago, the average amount of COVID cases per 100,000 in Ohio was down to 49. Over the past two weeks, though, ending May l2, the average number of cases per 100,000 people in Ohio has jumped to 205.7. Only 21 of the 88 counties are now below 100 cases per 100,000.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Three finalists are being considered for Tiffin City Schools superintendent

Tiffin, Ohio — The Tiffin City Board of Education on Wednesday hosted a “Meet the Candidates Night” with the finalists for the superintendent position. The event included short presentations from each candidate as well as a question-and-answer portion, which was moderated by Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz. Finalists for the superintendent position include Ben Richards, Denice Hirt and Meri Skilliter.
TIFFIN, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of May 16

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of May 16. Erie County. State Route 2, from just west of SR 61 to just east of Joppa...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local lumber companies consolidate

Owner and president of Troy Goodall Lumber Company, Joe Goodall, stands outside his lumber company during an open house on Wednesday. The longtime family owned businesses — Troy Lumber Company and Goodall Lumber Company — have been a fixture in both Miami County and Clark County for decades. The businesses have consolidated and are now operated out of 311 Ohio Avenue in New Carlisle, the place where it all began with the opening of the family’s first lumber business around 1901. The large slice of Redwood was first brought to Troy Lumber Company by Joe’s father, Richard, when he opened the then-new offices/store at the corner of North Market and Peters Road around 1965. The company has been owned and operated by the Goodall family for four generations.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 local cities considering banning fireworks

FAIRBORN — Two local cities are looking into either opting in or out of an Ohio law that allows residents to set off fireworks. In the past two years, Dayton and Beavercreek have already banned fireworks. Now, Fairborn and Oakwood may be doing the same. Last November, Gov. DeWine...
FAIRBORN, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Knott Fuels, Inc., Fort Jennings, was granted judgment from Joseph E Siler, Leipsic, in the amount of $7,500 and $392,500, plus interest and costs from Jennifer E. Siler, Leipsic, and Siler Pitt Stop, LLC, Leipsic. May 3. Jacob E. Garrick, Ottawa, and Ashley N. Garrick, Ottawa, were granted a dissolution...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

This Restaurant in Berea, Ohio Has Closed

Less than a year after opening, Recharge Café, a restaurant in Berea, Ohio, has closed. In a post published on their Facebook page on May 15, 2022, Recharge Café announced that they made the difficult decision to not renew their lease at 127 West Street. They wrote:
BEREA, OH
