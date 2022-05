Oakmont Senior Living has opened its new community, Santianna, at 2560 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad. The community has been created with a movie theater, fitness center with swimming pool, on-site beauty salon, fire pit, bocce ball and pickleball courts, workshops, classes and social programs among its amenities, and new industry standards design. Santianna is the latest in Oakmont’s Signature Living portfolio.

