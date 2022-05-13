Crash, vehicle fire closes 2 lanes on I-20WB

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash on I-459 Southbound in Birmingham on Monday, May 16, at approximately 2:11 p.m. is causing delays. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred near the 31-mile marker Derby Pkwy in Birmingham. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person was killed in a crash on 5 Mile Road in Birmingham Monday morning. The accident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of East View Boulevard and 5 Mile Road. A 32-year-old woman in one vehicle was killed and a man in another vehicle...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a major accident on Five Mile Rd at Eastview Boulevard. Two vehicles were involved. One person, identified as a 32-year-old woman, was killed and another person, an unidentified man, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries according to Birmingham Police.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a wreck on Warrior-Jasper Road Sunday night. Deputies were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find a pickup truck that had run off the road and hit a tree.
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - According to an alert from the City of Madison, eastbound lanes on I-565 are being impacted by a crashed vehicle. The alert says that a vehicle crash has caused the closure of all but one eastbound lane on I-565. The crash is on I-565 near Wall...
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — The Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department cleared the scene Sunday afternoon, hours after evacuating a business and closing part of Highway 280. Talladega 911 received a call at 10 a.m. of "gasoline coming from the ground." Crews arrived to find at least 350 gallons of gasoline...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 59/20 Saturday night that left a man dead. Detectives believe 38-year-old Justin Andrew Snow of Warrior was driving in the southbound lanes in a 2008 white Ford Edge when he was shot near the Arkadelphia Road exit. Police...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a home on Monday. Learn more in the video above. Sgt. Rod Mauldin said officers discovered the victim shortly after 9 a.m. after a request for a welfare check in the 600 block of Sheridan Road. The victim's name hasn't been released.
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot in Brighton early Saturday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Dewayne Miller. He was 35 and lived in Brighton. Deputies were dispatched at 2:14 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Main Street and Huntsville Avenue...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire Saturday in Ensley. The fire broke out before noon Saturday at an abandoned building on 22nd Street and Avenue E. When fire crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames showing. A huge plume...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died two days after a crash on Wares Ferry Road, about three miles east of Montgomery city limits. State troopers say 78-year-old Ann Grant of Columbus, Georgia, was a passenger in an SUV driven by 79-year-old Neil Grant, also of Columbus, that was involved in a crash with a car driven by 43-year-old Laythorn Tillis, Jr., of Enterprise.
Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death on Interstate 59 in Birmingham and are asking for information from anyone who might have been traveling in the area at that time. Birmingham police identified the victim as Justin Andrew Snow. He was 38 and lived in...
Montgomery police are investigating a wreck that killed a man driving a motorcycle downtown. Police say at about 3:50 this morning, they were called to the 700 block of Madison Avenue to investigate a wreck involving the motorcycle and another vehicle. They say the man on the motorcycle was pronounced...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a missing 26-year-old man. Authorities say 26-year-old Eli Frazier was last seen on May 14 around 8:00 p.m. at the Blue Creek Public Use area near Watermelon Road. Authorities say Frazier was wearing...
A Jefferson County man shot to death on Birmingham’s Interstate 59 is being remembered as a devoted father and friend. Justin Snow, 38, had just left a friend’s wedding Saturday night when Birmingham police found him unresponsive inside his SUV after it struck the median. A bullet had drilled through the passenger’s side window, and Snow was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:04 p.m.
Comments / 0