Braves World Series Trophy tour stops in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (Wkrg) — The reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves will be bringing the Commissioner’s Trophy to Mobile Friday.

It’s a celebration for the Braves and baseball fans alike. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Commissioner’s Trophy will be displayed at Copper Riverside Park in a free, family-friendly event. Fans will get the chance to take photos with the trophy celebrating the Brave’s fourth World Series title. There will also be music, food, and vendors with Braves gear.

Fans are encouraged to get there early to get a good spot in line for a chance at a photo with the trophy. Parking will be available at the Mobile Convention Center parking lot adjacent to Cooper Riverside Park.

