LEXINGTON, Neb.-Dawson Public Power District has named Bob Miller as its Manager of Purchasing, Facilities and Fleet. His duties began in April. Miller began working for Dawson PPD in 2003. He was a part-time employee while working to complete his associate degree in utility line. Upon graduation, he became an apprentice lineman on a Lexington construction crew. In 2014, he became a substation technician.

LEXINGTON, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO