WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Family and friends of the man shot and killed in West Palm Beach after police say he crashed through a school gate said mental health played a role. Investigators said 33-year-old Phelps crashed a van through the main gates of Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts on Friday while class was in session. Students tell WPBF 25 News they were in fear for their lives and were forced to find places to hide during this incident.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO