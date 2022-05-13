ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned Parenthood hosts abortion rights rally in Ogden

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOoiN_0fd7UZOy00

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – In light of recent events, Planned Parenthood of Utah will be hosting an abortion rights rally in Ogden on May 14.

The event, set to take place from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Ogden/Weber Municipal Building located at 2549 E Washington Blvd. in Ogden, is a stand against the Supreme Court draft opinion that was leaked on May 2.

This particular document suggests that the U.S. Supreme Court could be in favor of overturning the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

As noted by AP Newsroom , “a decision to overrule Roe v. Wade would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.”

According to representatives of Planned Parenthood, the rally was organized because, “The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.”

Wise fool
3d ago

Roe vs Wade was ruled before ultrasounds were used.We know children in the womb:•Suck their thumbs •Feel pain and joy•Respond to light•Develope food preferences •Recognize their mother's voiceIt's time for our laws to reflect science.

