It is official, the Eastern Conference Finals is set as the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics are set to go to battle after the Celtics dismantled the reigning NBA champion, Milwaukee Bucks, in Game 7. Boston certainly bounced back from the disappointing Game 5 loss, as they took care of business against a solid two-way team led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. By winning two games in a row, Boston and Miami are set for an absolute thriller.

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO