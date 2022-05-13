ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Hot temperatures and a cool lunar eclipse this weekend

 3 days ago

Plenty of sunshine and light winds this Friday with much warmer temperatures on the way for the weekend. We’re trading cool gusty days for some hot summery ones very quickly so it’s really important to pace yourself outdoors, stay hydrated, and keep slathering on the sunscreen to keep your skin from burning. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the toasty temps we haven’t felt here in southern Nevada since last fall.

Fire restrictions announced for Southern Nevada

The Nevada Division of Forestry announced, that as of Monday, May 16, all Nevada state park and recreation areas in Southern Nevada will be under fire restrictions and will remain so until rescinded. This announcement comes as drought conditions continue to worsen in the valley.
Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 […]
