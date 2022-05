BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles scored a comeback victory while the Union City Chargers won a tournament championship on Saturday. Quincy came behind to defeat Jackson 4-3 in eight innings at the Al Glick Invitational. The Orioles were trailing 3-0 and down to their final out in the top of the seventh when they rallied for three runs. A two run single by Karsen Maurer tied the game and Dreden Feltner’s RBI single in the top of the eighth won the game for the Orioles. Feltner picked up the win as he struck out five in three innings of relief. Quincy’s game with Jackson Lumen Christi was cancelled because of rain.

QUINCY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO