New changes coming to Airbnb

(ABC4) – Big changes are coming to Airbnb this week. Some of these changes include new ways to search for homes, a feature that will make longer-stay bookings easier and free insurance to ensure guests are always accommodated.

“The way people travel has changed forever,” said Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb. “That’s why we’re introducing the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade.”

Airbnb Categories

Instead of searching for homes based on location, you can now search for types of homes depending on the kind of experience you’re looking for. Categories include anything from “Historical homes,” “Lakefront homes,” or the most unique category, “OMG!” homes.

OMG! homes can be anything from windmills, treehouses, upside-down houses or even your very own spaceship you can stay in.

Split Stays

For those wishing to stay for a week or more, Airbnb will suggest a pair of homes that are close together. This can be helpful for those who have multiple things they want to do on their trip. Split Stays might suggest a pair of homes near Zion National Park and the Grand Canyon, for example.

AirCover

AirCover is a way to protect guests during travel. Some of these guarantees include:

Booking Protection: If your host cancels your booking within 30 days of check-in, Airbnb will find a similar or better home or you’ll get a full refund.

Check-in Guarantee: If you can’t check into your home and the issue cannot be resolved by the host, then Airbnb will find a similar or better home for the length of your original stay or you’ll receive a full refund.

Get-What-You-Booked Guarantee: If your listing isn’t matching what was advertised, you’ll have three days to report it and receive a full refund or a different stay somewhere else will be offered.

24-Hour Safety Line: Airbnb has set up a 24-hour safety line for guests who may feel unsafe.

