We've had an early taste of summer-like air in Southern New England for the past couple of days. Boston tied the record high Saturday for the date going back all the way to 1876 at 86 degrees! Many inland locations away from the cool Atlantic Ocean water temperature nearby in the low-to-mid 50's once again reached the low to mid 80's. A weak area of Low Pressure pushing through the region will spawn a few rain showers through Sunday morning, as well as some fog closer towards the coast and islands. By midday, expect a mix of clouds and sun, in the same humid air mass.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO