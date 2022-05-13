ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Cafeteria manager inducted into School Lunch Hall of Fame

By Scott Wise
 3 days ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — What do Dolly Parton, Babe Ruth, and Renee Jewell have in common? All three are Hall of Famers in their fields.

Jewell, the cafeteria manager at Washington-Henry Elementary School in Hanover County, was inducted into Virginia’s School Lunch Hall of Fame this month.

No Kid Hungry Virginia runs the Hall of Fame.

Renee Jewell, the cafeteria manager at Washington-Henry Elementary School, was inducted on National School Lunch Hero Day into No Kid Hungry Virginia’s Hall of Fame.

“This is very special to me, and I'm honored to be recognized,” Jewell said. “My favorite part of my job is seeing these sweet little faces every day and knowing that I'm making a small difference in their day by providing them with a good meal."

Jewell is a 15-year veteran of Hanover County Schools.

She started as a cafeteria monitor at Cool Spring Elementary School and Chickahominy Middle School.

She later became cafeteria manager at Washington-Henry Elementary.

A parent nominated Jewell for the honor. That parent praised Jewell's "work in making sure her daughter's school meals and snacks are free from ingredients that trigger her severe food allergies."

“In spite of the challenges presented this year, Mrs. Jewell has consistently made certain that our students and staff are fed nutritious and tasty meals each day,” principal Shalone Morgan said. “She goes above and beyond to let students have choices in their meal selections.”

