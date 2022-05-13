Hawaiians in San Diego keep the culture alive

SAN DIEGO — Perhaps you have taken a 6-hour flight from San Diego to visit one of the Hawaiian islands for a dream vacation, but you can experience Hawaii without traveling. There is a large group that is keeping the Hawaiian heritage alive and thriving in San Diego....
It’s been called a natural air conditioner. The coastal cloud cover locals know as May gray and June gloom traditionally keeps spring and early summer temperatures comfortable in San Diego. But sidewalks, asphalt roads and rooftops are contributing to fewer foggy days along the coast. "So we have linked...
May 16 (UPI) -- SeaWorld Rescue in San Diego said a sea lion that made headlines for blocking a freeway in January is undergoing a behavior analysis after being rescued from a storm drain. The rescue team said the sea lion, nicknamed Freeway after being rescued from Route 94 in...
San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
Amid residents' concerns about safety at La Jolla's Camino de la Costa viewpoint, San Diego city engineers are considering possible solutions to loud and potentially dangerous gatherings of young people that can last well into the night.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. In San Diego, you can explore a variety of interests. San Diego is a seaside city with top-notch restaurants, magnificent ocean-sprayed panoramas, historically and culturally rich districts, and a strategically placed urban park, as if all that sunshine wasn't enough. Also, delicious coffee is slowly becoming one of the city's most well-known features.
Dozens gathered at Balboa Park Monday to protest recent gun violence in San Diego and across the United States, including deadly hate-fueled shootings. On Saturday, a white 18-year-old shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket. Police say he researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the “express purpose” of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
The city of San Diego announced Monday more than $840,000 can be returned to nearly 1,070 residents and business owners who have paid for city services or have done business with the city during the last three years.
Have you seen the 60 foot tall mural at the new Found Lofts apartments in Vista’s Arts and Culture District? Joram Roukes, an internationally famous artist and muralist from The Netherlands, painted it a couple months ago!. The collage-like, multi-wall mural contains many elements, including a mountain climber, and...
Rents in San Diego are rising at the fastest rates in decades causing many people, like Yoselyn Torres, to not be able to afford to live on their own. “I don't understand how people, especially single parents or families, can [do it,]” said Torres. Torres is a single parent...
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — A baby giraffe was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park with an unusual disorder that caused her front limb to bend the wrong way. But as of this week, she can run along like the other giraffes after safari park staff reached out to experts in orthotics at the Hanger Clinic. Ara Mirzaian was part of a team that helped design braces for the giraffe that corrected the problem. The case is the latest example of zoos turning to medical experts who treat humans to aid ailing animals. Mirzaian hopes to hang up a picture of the baby giraffe in her patterned brace so the kids he treats will be inspired to wear theirs.
After 10 years in business, Home Brewing Co. has announced it will permanently shutter its brewery and home brewing supply store in San Diego's North Park. Home Brewing Company was originally founded by George Thornton in 2012 as The Homebrewer, at that time focused primarily on selling home brewing equipment and ingredients. Over the course of its decade in business, the concept changed names, won multiple awards, and added its very own brewery and tasting room. Just last week, online review-aggregator Yelp named Home Brewing Co. as the top brewery in California. Home Brewing Co. was recently trying to sell the company, but yesterday ownership announced that the business will close after service on Sunday, May 22.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed our world in ways big and small. Few things remained unaltered by the spread of the virus and the shutdowns that followed. Awaken Church, which has five campuses across San Diego and thousands of congregants, has gone through something of a transformation itself. Though it was never a hub of progressivism, Jakob Mcwhinney explores in a new story how the church has become a nexus of local right-wing political organizing during the pandemic.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A man who opened fire inside a Laguna Woods church, killing one person and injuring five others, had no connection to the Taiwanese congregation or anyone in it, but was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate due to political tensions between China and Taiwan, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday.
Returning to the big screen and virtually, the GI Film Festival is celebrating its 15th year May 17-22 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. This year’s lineup features 26 films with full-length documentaries, narrative stories, animated shorts, student projects, and local and international films. Along with film screenings, there are post-screening panel discussions with filmmakers, film subjects, actors and subject-matter experts. All films will be available for video demand the day after the film’s debut through May 30. The award celebration, also being held at MOPA on May 21, features military veteran and advocate.
The moon will turn a coppery red on Sunday night during a rare total eclipse, but San Diegans will get just a short peek at the spectacle. Earth’s neighbor will be just barely over the horizon and still in twilight when total eclipse begins at 8:29 p.m. Pacific time. If you have a good view of the western horizon, you’ll see the blood red color until 9:53 p.m., after which it will fade.
Los Angeles may be known as an epicenter for marvelous eats, but it isn’t the only SoCal city with a diverse culinary landscape. San Diego has grown famous for its fish tacos, craft beer and laid-back lifestyle, but thanks to a host of phenomenal chefs and innovative restaurant groups like SDCM, “America’s Finest City” continues to up its game when it comes to pleasing palates. And whether you’ve already had a taste of San Diego’s culinary splendor or you’re new to the scene, this is your opportunity to experience the best of the best! SDCM Restaurant Group is giving away the dining package of a lifetime, and we’ve got all the juicy deets! Win San Diego.
EL CAJON, Calif. — By now you've heard of the nationwide baby formula shortage affecting families and infants. Mothers in San Diego County have expressed concerns and say the situation has intensified. While experts say this is the worst baby formula shortage in decades. It's been running low all over the United States and threatening the health of infants and families who depend on it for their sustenance.
Baja California’s Autonomous University campus at Valle de las Palmas is located 29 miles east of Tijuana’s downtown. 5355 students, mostly from Tijuana and Tecate, make their way to Valle de las Palmas despite the shortage of public transportation. Some of them travel three hours to get there...
