Hawaiians in San Diego keep the culture alive

 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO — Perhaps you have taken a 6-hour flight from San Diego to visit one of the Hawaiian islands for a dream vacation, but you can experience Hawaii without traveling. There is a large group that is keeping the Hawaiian heritage alive and thriving in San Diego....

KPBS

What happens if there are fewer May-gray days?

It’s been called a natural air conditioner. The coastal cloud cover locals know as May gray and June gloom traditionally keeps spring and early summer temperatures comfortable in San Diego. But sidewalks, asphalt roads and rooftops are contributing to fewer foggy days along the coast. "So we have linked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Sea Lion Who Was Once Spotted on Freeway Roams to National City Drain

One of San Diego’s biggest fans just can’t seem to keep away from America’s Finest City. The curious sea lion who turned heads back in January when he somehow ended up on a local freeway was rescued from another strange place yet again. SeaWorld San Diego said the juvenile male marine animal needed help last month from his friends on the Rescue Team, who gave him a name that suits him quite well – Freeway.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in San Diego, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In San Diego, you can explore a variety of interests. San Diego is a seaside city with top-notch restaurants, magnificent ocean-sprayed panoramas, historically and culturally rich districts, and a strategically placed urban park, as if all that sunshine wasn't enough. Also, delicious coffee is slowly becoming one of the city's most well-known features.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

265 pound bluefin caught from New Lo-An

Dock Totals 5/8 – 5/14: 1,623 anglers aboard 71 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 813 bluefin tuna (to 265 pounds), 8 bonito, 143 calico bass, 4 lingcod, 1,226 rockfish, 26 sand bass, 160 sculpin, 28 sheephead, 2 treefish, 63 whitefish, and 242 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Rally at Balboa Park Protests White Supremecy, Hate-Fueled Gun Violence

Dozens gathered at Balboa Park Monday to protest recent gun violence in San Diego and across the United States, including deadly hate-fueled shootings. On Saturday, a white 18-year-old shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket. Police say he researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the “express purpose” of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Huge mural by Joram Roukes in Vista!

Have you seen the 60 foot tall mural at the new Found Lofts apartments in Vista’s Arts and Culture District? Joram Roukes, an internationally famous artist and muralist from The Netherlands, painted it a couple months ago!. The collage-like, multi-wall mural contains many elements, including a mountain climber, and...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Struggle With Rising Rent Prices

Rents in San Diego are rising at the fastest rates in decades causing many people, like Yoselyn Torres, to not be able to afford to live on their own. “I don't understand how people, especially single parents or families, can [do it,]” said Torres. Torres is a single parent...
SAN DIEGO, CA
walls102.com

Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — A baby giraffe was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park with an unusual disorder that caused her front limb to bend the wrong way. But as of this week, she can run along like the other giraffes after safari park staff reached out to experts in orthotics at the Hanger Clinic. Ara Mirzaian was part of a team that helped design braces for the giraffe that corrected the problem. The case is the latest example of zoos turning to medical experts who treat humans to aid ailing animals. Mirzaian hopes to hang up a picture of the baby giraffe in her patterned brace so the kids he treats will be inspired to wear theirs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's 10-Year-Old Home Brewing Company Set To Shutter In North Park

After 10 years in business, Home Brewing Co. has announced it will permanently shutter its brewery and home brewing supply store in San Diego's North Park. Home Brewing Company was originally founded by George Thornton in 2012 as The Homebrewer, at that time focused primarily on selling home brewing equipment and ingredients. Over the course of its decade in business, the concept changed names, won multiple awards, and added its very own brewery and tasting room. Just last week, online review-aggregator Yelp named Home Brewing Co. as the top brewery in California. Home Brewing Co. was recently trying to sell the company, but yesterday ownership announced that the business will close after service on Sunday, May 22.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: ‘I Know the Picture that God has for San Diego’

The COVID-19 pandemic changed our world in ways big and small. Few things remained unaltered by the spread of the virus and the shutdowns that followed. Awaken Church, which has five campuses across San Diego and thousands of congregants, has gone through something of a transformation itself. Though it was never a hub of progressivism, Jakob Mcwhinney explores in a new story how the church has become a nexus of local right-wing political organizing during the pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Sheriff: OC shooting was motivated by hate; victim was 'hero'

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A man who opened fire inside a Laguna Woods church, killing one person and injuring five others, had no connection to the Taiwanese congregation or anyone in it, but was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate due to political tensions between China and Taiwan, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thestarnews.com

‘March’ details Filipino soldiers’ erasure post war

Returning to the big screen and virtually, the GI Film Festival is celebrating its 15th year May 17-22 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. This year’s lineup features 26 films with full-length documentaries, narrative stories, animated shorts, student projects, and local and international films. Along with film screenings, there are post-screening panel discussions with filmmakers, film subjects, actors and subject-matter experts. All films will be available for video demand the day after the film’s debut through May 30. The award celebration, also being held at MOPA on May 21, features military veteran and advocate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Will Get a Quick Peek at Sunday Night’s ‘Blood Moon’ Eclipse

The moon will turn a coppery red on Sunday night during a rare total eclipse, but San Diegans will get just a short peek at the spectacle. Earth’s neighbor will be just barely over the horizon and still in twilight when total eclipse begins at 8:29 p.m. Pacific time. If you have a good view of the western horizon, you’ll see the blood red color until 9:53 p.m., after which it will fade.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

Calling All SD Foodies—Enter to Win a Dining Experience at 7+ Restaurants and a Two-Night Stay at Andaz San Diego

Los Angeles may be known as an epicenter for marvelous eats, but it isn’t the only SoCal city with a diverse culinary landscape. San Diego has grown famous for its fish tacos, craft beer and laid-back lifestyle, but thanks to a host of phenomenal chefs and innovative restaurant groups like SDCM, “America’s Finest City” continues to up its game when it comes to pleasing palates. And whether you’ve already had a taste of San Diego’s culinary splendor or you’re new to the scene, this is your opportunity to experience the best of the best! SDCM Restaurant Group is giving away the dining package of a lifetime, and we’ve got all the juicy deets! Win San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'What am I supposed to do, I’m not producing enough milk' | San Diego families continue to be affected by baby formula shortage

EL CAJON, Calif. — By now you've heard of the nationwide baby formula shortage affecting families and infants. Mothers in San Diego County have expressed concerns and say the situation has intensified. While experts say this is the worst baby formula shortage in decades. It's been running low all over the United States and threatening the health of infants and families who depend on it for their sustenance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Students make it to Valle de las Palmas as best they can

Baja California’s Autonomous University campus at Valle de las Palmas is located 29 miles east of Tijuana’s downtown. 5355 students, mostly from Tijuana and Tecate, make their way to Valle de las Palmas despite the shortage of public transportation. Some of them travel three hours to get there...
SAN DIEGO, CA
