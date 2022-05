AVON LAKE, Ohio (WEWS) — A rebellious reptile evaded his owners in in Ohio for 223 days. Vanessa Baker, whose lifelong affinity for turtles and tortoises of all shapes and sizes, received Tiny Tim as a birthday present when she turned four. Much like his canine companions, Tiny Tim has become an indelible part of the family — despite doing everything in his turtle power to get away from them.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO