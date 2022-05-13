ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

What you see first in this optical illusion reveals what you fear most when in love

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUR4c_0fd7PvjT00

What you see first in this optical illusion reveals what you fear most when in love – and taking the test could resolve it.

They say love is a battlefield and that with every argument the distance between you and your partner grows.

So, why not surrender and find out what you’re most scared of in love? Who knows, it might just change your life.

The clever people at Your Tango have been doing just that and recently released an optical illusion that’s said to reveal what in relationships you’re most scared about .

What you see first in the mystical painting by artist Oleg Shupliak will tell you exactly what you’re fearing.

If you saw a man’s face, that means your focus and enthusiasm makes you a pleasure to be around.

You thrive by living in the present and barely dwell on negative experiences in the past .

You live for the moment and once each day is done, you pack it away forever and start the next afresh, which is the only way to feel free, in your opinion.

But, you’re scared of being seen as having emotional baggage.

You choke up and shut down in new relationships and think it’s “normal” but all it does is create distance between you and your partner and torpedoes any chance of a lasting love in the long term.

If you saw the boy, you’re probably a jubilant and wistful person at heart and love being around people.

You don’t like being the center of attention but you also can’t go without being in a crowd of familiar faces.

But what you hide in relationships is a fear of being a grown up.

You do the 9-5 and pay your bills thinking this is what makes someone an adult but the truth is it could make you come across as totally helpless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYNXs_0fd7PvjT00
If you saw a man’s face, that means your focus and enthusiasm make you a pleasure to be around.
Oleg Shupliak

What you’re most scared of is if the person you love doesn’t feel needed, then you’ll have nothing else to offer, which couldn’t be any less true.

If you see the painting then you’re in bliss when you’re in the middle of a dream.

Yes, you love your partner and have close connections with your friends but that doesn’t mean you’re always keen to spend time with them.

Sometimes, you’re happier simply emailing or texting and staying home alone.

What you hide in relationships is your intense need for time to yourself, which makes you feel rested and recharged.

You shouldn’t feel ashamed if you need your own space and time, but you should be open with your partner about this from the get-go.

If you saw two huts then you’re known to be a sensitive soul.

You have no problem sharing your feelings – is just that, at times, they can be pretty intense and life can feel overwhelming.

What you hide in relationships is direct conflict.

You don’t like being criticized even if it’s constructive criticism, and tend to lash out when it does come your way.

But if you’re feeling cornered, it’s ok to feel angry about it. Just remember that when you react that you haven’t misinterpreted someone’s intentions.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
Fatherly

6 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

When you talk to someone all the time, you’re bound to say the wrong thing. Some comments will be stupid, others mean. But often these are heat-of-the-moment misfirings and an apology usually brings forgiveness. But then there are the words that you can’t walk back. They’re cruel, spiteful, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Illusion
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy