CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday was the final day for Mecklenburg County residents to vote early in the North Carolina primaries. Early voting closed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. After that, all voting must be done in person on Election Day. Any voters who requested and received an absentee ballot must return it by 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, or have their ballot postmarked by Election Day.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO