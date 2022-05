Junior Luther, age 76, of the Rich Hill & Metz area passed away at his home with his loving family at his bedside. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 2 pm at the Heuser Funeral Home in Rich Hill, with burial in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Rich Hill. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5-7pm at the funeral home.

RICH HILL, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO