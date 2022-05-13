ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead 2 weeks after disappearance at Alabama crash scene

By Howard Koplowitz
 3 days ago
An Alexander City, Alabama, man who disappeared in the Birmingham area nearly two weeks ago was found dead Wednesday at the scene of a crash in Coosa County that occurred the day he was last seen alive, authorities said Thursday. Tilon D. Debardelabon died...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama State
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Three shot in Harrisburg Friday night: police

Three people were shot in three separate incidents in Harrisburg within a span of 11 hours, according to Harrisburg police. The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the third happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. All three injured were boys under the age of 18. “It’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Gaston Gazette

Gastonia Police say no suspects in killing of teen

A Gastonia teenager died Monday and a second teen was injured Monday as a result of a shooting outside in the 600 block of Westwood Circle in the Highland Community. Police and emergency responders were called to the scene about a reported shooting at 12:37 p.m. Monday. First responders found 19-year-old Deionte Sparkman in the...
GASTONIA, NC
PennLive.com

State Police Report - May 14, 2022

— — — Tessa Hockenberry, 23, of Duncannon, in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, was arrested by state police for DUI at 1:14 p.m., April 3, at State and Schoolhouse roads, Penn Twp. — — — Isaiah Smith, 18, of Duncannon, in a 2015 Honda Accord Crosstour, was...
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Man who pleaded guilty to murdering boyfriend died in Pa. prison by suicide, police say

A man who admitted to stabbing his boyfriend to death in Lancaster County in 2019 died in prison last week by suicide, authorities said. Matthew VanZandt, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Houtzdale in Clearfield County and pronounced dead on May 9, according to the Department of Corrections. State Police said May 16 the cause of death is suicide and no foul play is suspected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pennsylvania activist’s stolen car and dog believed to be in Philadelphia

Samantha Fullam, of York County, is on the trail of her stolen Audi Q5 and some precious cargo, her dog, Wilder. Late in the afternoon on May 14, Fullam said she stopped for a quick errand at the Prince Street Cafe in York where she left her 5-year-old Border Collie and Australian Shepherd mix in the car. She told the York Daily Record she thought she saw a car leaving her parking spot, and when she left the cafe, she learned her suspicions were correct - the car was gone.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

