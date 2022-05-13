ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk gets ready to welcome Carnival Magic as Waterside District celebrates 5-year anniversary of renovations

By Angela Bohon
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. – A lot of activity is expected this weekend in Downtown Norfolk.

Waterside District is celebrating its five-year anniversary of the renovations, and the Half Moone Cruise Center will welcome the biggest cruise ship ever to leave from Norfolk.

Waterside District will start its celebrations on Friday, May 13, with the arrival of LOVE artwork, a kickoff to sunset deck parties and a free country concert featuring national recording artist Kameron Marlowe.

On Saturday, May 14, they’ll host a full day of live and local music starting at 11 a.m. with an acoustic brunch.

The LOVE artwork, which is 16 ft. long and more than 6 ft. high, is an extension of the 50-year-old "Virginia is for Lovers" brand, one of the most beloved and iconic slogans in the world.

"We are excited to share the LOVE at Waterside District where so many people can enjoy being a part of it, helping them to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

More than 300 permanent LOVE letters, called LOVEworks, exist in towns, cities and at Welcome Centers across the Commonwealth — each reflecting of the uniqueness of the community in which it stands.

Promoters are asking the public to share photos on social using #LOVEVA, #WatersideDistrict, #WatersideLove, and #WatersideLive.

This weekend, Norfolk will see the Carnival Magic arriving at the Half Moone Cruise Center.

Carnival Cruise Line resumes cruises from Norfolk with Carnival Magic departing from the Half Moone Cruise Center Sunday, May 15 on a six-day cruise to The Bahamas, marking the first cruise vacation to sail from the city in more than two years.

The 3,690 passenger Carnival Magic is the largest ship ever to depart from the city. In total, 11 voyages will depart from Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Center in summer and fall 2022, visiting destinations in Bermuda, The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

