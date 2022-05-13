ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Burglar sets off alarm, found inside truck outside Best Buy

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwMUA_0fd7O2FO00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly tried to break into a truck parked outside a Best Buy off Tingle Circle.

Robert Gornto, 29, was arrested Thursday, May 12, after the store’s burglary alarm was set off. When officers arrived on the scene, Gornto was found “wearing a headlamp inside a box truck,” which was parked behind the Best Buy, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

4 injured in University Blvd. crash, 1 tased after punching officers

Gornto, who did not have permission to be in the truck, was also found with burglar tools, according to the news release. Gornto was charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged with shooting into homes, vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a Prichard man accused of shooting into two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle in March. Isaiah Jamal Kelly, 23, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Saturday. The incident occurred March 18. Police say two homes and vehicle...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Threat to family puts Mobile school on alert, 1 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mary B. Austin Elementary School in Mobile was put on a “secure perimeter” Monday morning in response to a threat against a family connected to the school, according to a Mobile County Public School System official. A suspect was arrested off campus. The school was placed on “secure perimeter” and police […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

One arrested after traffic stop, chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– A suspect remains at large after a traffic stop and chase following a complaint on May 14. Officers tried to stop a vehicle near Oak Hill Circle on Cottage Hill Road after a resident complained to an officer that the people inside were threatening others. After briefly pulling over, the driver fled […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WEAR

Texas man charged for string of catalytic converter thefts in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Texas man was charged late last month for a string of catalytic converter thefts in Pensacola. Jamiyah Flowers, 28, was charged with six counts of burglary and six counts of larceny. According to an arrest report, Pensacola Police received multiple reports of catalytic converter thefts. The...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Loxley Police warn residents not to respond to scam letter

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Loxley Police are warning residents of a scam that’s circulating through the city. The scam involves a mailed letter that appears to show support for Loxley Police. The letter asks residents to show their support for Loxley Police and to help “Defeat the Radical Defund the Police Movement”. On Monday the […]
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

One shot in Pascagoula home invasion, 3 suspects

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three men are suspects in a home invasion that left one man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to officials with the Pascagoula Police Department. Officers received a call about a shooting on Eden Street at around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. When officers arrived they found Kieon […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

ECSO investigates murder-suicide at apartment complex

UPDATE (5/16 5:32 p.m.): Deputies have confirmed a man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself. Sheriff Simmons said there were family members in the apartment including a child at the time of the shooting. None of them were hurt. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglar Alarm#Best Buy#Burglary#Property Crime#Mobile Police
WALA-TV FOX10

Convicted murderer who escaped from facility in Mobile is recaptured

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted murderer who escaped from a facility in Mobile has been recaptured. The Alabama Department of Corrections says Jeffery Strugg, 31, escaped at about 5:25 p.m. Sunday from the Mobile Community Based Facility. He was recaptured in Mobile at 11:20 a.m. Strugg was sentenced to...
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Suspicious activity reported at Destin bus stop near Beach Drive

On Monday morning, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of “suspicious activity” near a school bus stop in Destin. According to the OCSO, interpreters are working to get all the information from a young girl who doesn’t speak English. The initial information reported...
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ALA
WKRG News 5

Teen involved in shooting over a girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Sgt. John Young of Mobile Police Department, a teen was shot during a fight over a girl. Sgt. Young said the 13-year-old went to Bienville Square on Saturday night, May 14, for a planned fight “for the affections of a girl.” During the fight, shots were fired and the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple shots fired near Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police respond to downtown after shots were fired near Bienville Square. It happened Saturday around 10 p.m. Witnesses tell FOX 10 News they heard multiple shots fired. MPD had several officers on scene, including mounted patrol. Based on the scene and what witnesses tell us...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating Saturday afternoon stabbing on Morningside Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of an assault on Morningside Drive around 1 p.m. found a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Mary Esther bar, no injuries reported

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office found more than two dozen shell casings in the parking lot of a Mary Esther business after a shooting on May 16. The incident occurred just after midnight at Cash’s Sports Page Lounge, located off Miracle Strip Parkway near Fort Walton Beach High School. According […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 1 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department arrested one man after he allegedly led officers on a chase Thursday, May 12. Bobby Williams, 19, was arrested after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at Lafayette Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue. The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy