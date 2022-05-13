ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYC gunmen shoot two teen boys in the Bronx, cops say

By Amanda Woods
 3 days ago

Video captures the moment two gunmen opened fire, striking two teen boys, in the Bronx late Thursday.

The suspects were walking on East 197th Street near Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor around 9:30 p.m. when they spotted a group — including a 14- and 15-year-old boy — at the end of the block, cops said.

Footage released early Friday shows the duo stealthily walking down the street with their handguns extended — and then letting off multiple rounds.

Christopher Sadowski
Two people observe the scene of the shooting on East 197th Street near Decatur Avenue on Thursday night.
Christopher Sadowski

The pair, aiming at the group, struck the 14-year-old in the left arm and the 15-year-old in the left leg, authorities said.

They then took off, heading east on East 197th Street toward Webster Avenue.

The younger victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and the older teen to St. Barnabas Hospital, with each listed in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately made.

Police investigate the Fordham Manor shooting on May 12, 2022.
Christopher Sadowski

One of the gunmen is described as having a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

The other suspect also had a thin build, and wore a light-colored long shirt, light-colored pants, a black vest and white sneakers.

Comments / 4

Shadow2022
3d ago

9:30 pm 🤔 why would this teenagers be on the street at that time ? School next day and they are out and about doing what?

Reply(2)
2
