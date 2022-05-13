ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, IN

Missing girl, 3, dies after being found in NW Indiana lake

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONG BEACH, Ind. (AP) – Police say a 3-year-old girl who went missing in a northwest Indiana community died after she was found hours later along a small lake’s shoreline.

Michigan City Police Department Sgt. Steve Forker tells The Times of Northwest Indiana that the girl, who had autism and was nonverbal, died Thursday despite an hours-long effort to revive her.

Authorities have not released the girl’s name.

‘We’d simply had enough’: Lead crime scene tech describes grisly scene to jurors

She was reported missing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers from multiple police agencies found her two hours later in the water along the north shoreline of Clare Lake in Long Beach. That LaPorte County community overlooks Lake Michigan about 40 miles east of Chicago.

