Who will start in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7?. The Penguins had Game 6. The series was in their hand. On their stick. After the first period, they led 2-0 but again relinquished that lead. Even after relinquishing the lead, then trailing, Evgeni Malkin flashed vintage form by stealing a puck in the defensive zone for a breakaway goal. Malkin tied the game late in the second period, and the Penguins largely dominated the third.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO