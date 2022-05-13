ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Americans to see 'Super Flower Blood Moon' eclipse this weekend

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347z7X_0fd7NGU600

P eople across the country looking up to the heavens this weekend will be able to see a "Super Flower Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse .

The event will take place on Sunday night when the Earth, sun, and moon align, according to a report.

The Earth will cast a shadow on the moon, which will give it a unique red look, and this coloring is what gives lunar eclipses the name "blood moons."

MARVEL ACTRESS AND HUSBAND CONVICTED ON CHILD SEX CHARGES: REPORT

As people gaze upward, they will see a "super moon," when the moon appears larger and brighter because the lunar body will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

"Flower" in "Super Flower Blood Moon" refers to the month of May.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The visible portion of the eclipse will begin around 10:30 p.m. EDT on the East Coast, 9:30 p.m. CDT in the central United States, and the eclipse's totality will start around 8:30 p.m. PDT on the West Coast, according to NASA.

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

There’s A Rare Super Blood Moon On May 15 That’ll Shake 4 Signs To Their Core

Eclipse season is here, and it’s ready to take charge. Lunar eclipses, in particular, tend to disrupt your world a bit more than solar eclipses do, so while the solar eclipse in Taurus that took place on April 30 may not have brought forth too much uncomfortable change, the “Super Flower Blood Moon” total lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 15, 2022 will definitely be a time of transformation for every zodiac sign, especially Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Eclipse#Sun And Moon#Blood Moon#Americans
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano on the Planet

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive ones can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. It is estimated the catastrophe killed as many as 15,000 people. The […]
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Scientists find evidence for biggest earthquake in human history

Archaeologists have found evidence of the largest known earthquake in human history — a terrifying magnitude-9.5 megaquake that caused a 5,000-mile-long (8,000 kilometers) tsunami and prompted human populations to abandon nearby coastlines for 1,000 years, a new study finds. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

Mosquitoes Swarm Around These Four Colors the Most

The colors in your outdoor patio might be attractive to guests, but according to science, it could also be attractive to unwanted visitors: mosquitoes. A recent study from the University of Washington has found that, in addition to the odor of carbon dioxide, colors can also be inviting to swarms of mosquitoes. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, involved an experiment wherein the pests were introduced to a room with CO2 and various colored dots. Using 3D-tracking technology, the scientists were able to tell which colors the mosquitoes hung around the most.
ANIMALS
CNET

Hunting Antarctica's Holy Grail, Deep Beneath the Ice

Joel Pedro is not supposed to be sitting in a green van on Antarctica's Law Dome. Joel Pedro is supposed to be more than 600 miles closer to the heart of the continent — and about 6,000 feet higher up. Not that you'd notice the difference. Unless it's a...
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
206K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy