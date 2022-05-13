Americans to see 'Super Flower Blood Moon' eclipse this weekend

P eople across the country looking up to the heavens this weekend will be able to see a "Super Flower Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse .

The event will take place on Sunday night when the Earth, sun, and moon align, according to a report.

The Earth will cast a shadow on the moon, which will give it a unique red look, and this coloring is what gives lunar eclipses the name "blood moons."

MARVEL ACTRESS AND HUSBAND CONVICTED ON CHILD SEX CHARGES: REPORT

As people gaze upward, they will see a "super moon," when the moon appears larger and brighter because the lunar body will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

"Flower" in "Super Flower Blood Moon" refers to the month of May.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The visible portion of the eclipse will begin around 10:30 p.m. EDT on the East Coast, 9:30 p.m. CDT in the central United States, and the eclipse's totality will start around 8:30 p.m. PDT on the West Coast, according to NASA.