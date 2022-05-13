ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro man accused of stealing thousands from Metter church

By Molly Curley
 3 days ago
METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – State investigators have arrested a Statesboro man for allegedly stealing over $90,000 from a church in Metter.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), 48-year-old Jeffery Lanier used his position as chief financial officer of Restoration Worship Center to access the church’s accounts and credit cards and take funds for his personal use. The thefts he committed occurred over a two-year period, the GBI said.

Lanier was arrested on one count each of theft by conversion, financial transaction card fraud and computer theft — though officials said additional charges are expected.

The GBI said Lanier was booked at the Candler County Jail on Wednesday and has since posted bond.

The Metter Police Department had requested the GBI’s assistance in the investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information in the ongoing theft investigation can contact the GBI office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Info can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at this link or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

