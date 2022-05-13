ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Motorcycle safety tips as weather warms up

By Carly Moore
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4038p7_0fd7LPFp00

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — As the weather warms up, more motorcyclists are uncovering their bikes and hitting the road.

According to the Highway Traffic and Safety Administration ,  in 2019 there were more than 5,014 motorcyclists killed. This accounts for 14 percent of traffic fatalities nationwide.

In states without universal helmet laws, 57% of motorcyclists killed in 2019 were not wearing helmets, as compared to 9% in states with universal helmet laws.

Corporal Guy Garner, a motorcycle cop with Golden Police Department, explains how all motorists can be safer on the road.

Food truck rally, StarFest, plus 8 things to do

What drivers should know

Garner said that drivers should take into account that motorcycles are smaller than other vehicles, so a lot of times they’re more hidden in people’s blind spots. Motorcyclists can blend in with the background and it’s harder to judge their speed and distance.

Garner is asking drivers to give motorcyclists extra room on the road and account for reaction time.

“So if you have cars that are moving 50 mph, you’re traveling 73 ft. per second and if it takes an average person 1.5 seconds to actually see it, start to do some input and actually come to a stop, you’re looking at 150 feet before you come to a stop,” said Garner.

“You figure motorcycles don’t have airbags, they don’t have a passenger department — they are what we would consider vulnerable road vehicles.”

Garner also said putting down the distractions can help keep everyone safe.

Fallen detective’s children get replica of his badge

What Motorcyclists should know

Garner reminds motorcyclists that here in Colorado you have to stay behind the traffic, meaning “white lining” is illegal – that’s what some people call riding down the lane lines to pass other traffic.  Although a helmet is not required in Colorado Garner recommends every rider wear one.

He adds that knowing how the bike will perform on different surfaces could also prevent an accident.

“[Many factors for accidents for] motorcycle riders are sometimes the oversights on surface appraisal, whether it be sand, debris or any type of thing on the surface on the road surface, whether it’s still kind of cold outside extraction from your wheels from the motorcycle,” Garner said.

Additionally, specifically here in Golden, he says that the GPD is writing tickets for illegal exhaust systems that are extra loud because they don’t meet EPA requirements.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

Simple plants to help during our drought situation

Water is in high demand in our state, but Mother Nature hasn’t given our state enough moisture to help our our drought situation. Jennifer Riley-Chetwynd and Mike Bone with the Denver Botanic Gardens share some plant ideas that don’t require a large amount of water and can still make our yard look beautiful.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
Golden, CO
Sports
City
Golden, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Golden, CO
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Safety#Kdvr#Golden Police Department#Starfest#Motorcyclists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy