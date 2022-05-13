ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some local waterways deemed unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There are some Lowcountry waterways that you might want to steer clear of this weekend!

Charleston Waterkeeper released its latest water quality report and deemed a few locations unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria.

Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria in 4 sites– Hendricks Park, Melton Peter Demetre Park, upper Shem Creek, and the Cove on Sullivan’s Island.

Swimming in lower Shem Creek should be okay, but it is not recommended to swim in the upper parts of the creek. Swimmers should be cautious in Hobcaw Creek as upper Hobcaw is GREEN, but a sample was not collected from lower Hobcaw.

    Shem Creek
    Hobcaw Creek

Ellis Creek on James Island rated RED in the May 6 report, but data was not collected for this week.

While parts of the Charleston Harbor are spotty, Battery Beach was deemed safe which is good news for those heading downtown.

Things look good at Brittlebank Park and Northbridge Park, too!

Beaches are listed as “historic status” because no data was collected this week. Water quality data for the beaches is collected every two weeks by DHEC. But, all beaches stretching from Seabrook Island to the Isle of Palms were deemed safe for swimming in last week’s report.

You can explore the map here .

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

