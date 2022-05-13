ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Officials identify nonverbal inmate

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a positive identification for a nonverbal inmate in their jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said this was not a “special needs” situation, but a case where the inmate chose silence as a way to prolong the booking process.

The inmate’s identity has not yet been released. Jeffco Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their help in this case.

