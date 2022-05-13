ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool won't celebrate FA Cup win due to quadruple bid

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Liverpool FC will play Chelsea multiple times on their schedule. IPA

Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup final back in late February and have thus far remained in contention to hoist the other three trophies available to them.

Heading into the weekend, Liverpool trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by just three points, and the Reds will face Spanish giants Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28. Before that, however, Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

As Richard Morgan noted for Sky Sports, no English team has ever won the coveted "quadruple," and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made it clear his players would not party hard if they beat Chelsea because they will still have several games left on their schedule.

"When you go for three or four trophies, it's clear you get it or you don't," Klopp told reporters Friday, per an ESPN piece. "It's a busy season, but it will never happen that the FA Cup is just a normal game. It's a special game and for some of us the biggest in their career. We want to enjoy it and deliver it for our people.

"We couldn't celebrate the Carabao because we played 3 days later. If we win FA it's the same, 3 days vs. Southampton. We had parade with [Borussia] Dortmund. It was big. Now we play Southampton instead of possible parade. If you cannot enjoy this season until now, I can't help you."

City currently hold their Premier League fate in their hands and will win the title with victories over West Ham United and Aston Villa to finish the season regardless of what Liverpool do in their remaining fixtures.

