Sidney Crosby injury update: Penguins captain will not play in Game 6

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO