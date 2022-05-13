ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney Crosby injury update: Penguins captain will not play in Game 6

By Isabel Gonzalez, Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left the ice early during Game 5 against the New York Rangers on Wednesday after taking a hit in the head courtesy of defenseman Jacob Trouba. He missed most of the second period and all of the third period in the Penguins' loss. On...

