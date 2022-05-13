Graduating ISU Psychology Major is Also World Champion Grill Meister

(Marshalltown, IA) — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized in central Iowa has been found on the Des Moines River. The body of 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax was recovered just before Seven a.m. Saturday near the Bennington boat ramp, according to Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt. Dittmer went missing after the boat he was on capsized on Lake Red Rock on May Seventh. Authorities say Dittmer and two other people were onboard a boat that was attempting to help the occupants of another boat that had become stranded after running out of gas. The other individuals involved in the incident were reported uninjured and safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

