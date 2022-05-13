Graduating ISU Psychology Major is Also World Champion Grill Meister
(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University student who’s graduating with a psychology degree this weekend is also leaving Ames with a new title, Steak Cookoff Association World Champion. Marissa Ouverson grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, where barbequing meat is something of an art form. During the pandemic, she decided to try her own skills at the grill, going on the road for six months and entering 54 competitions — where she won first place four times and landed about 25 Top Ten finishes. Ouverson is the first woman and the youngest person ever to win the world title. Her victory at the world competition in Texas led to sponsorships, prize money, and even her own online cooking class.
