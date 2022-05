The Kansas City Chiefs have added some more competition at offensive tackle with the signing of Vitaliy Gurman from Toledo. The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make minor moves throughout the month of May as they attempt to add the best overall competitors at various positions ahead of more mini-camp activities as well as OTAs later this spring. The latest signing found on the NFL’s transaction wire is the signing of offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO