BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING: MAY 24

The Danbury Zoning Board of Appeals has signed off on revised plans by Caraluzzi's Market for the size of the sign to be placed at the front of their Mill Plain Road property. The applicant reduced the proposed sign size from 211 square feet to 174 square feet, with the LED screen shrinking from a proposed 112 square feet to 96 square feet. The overall design would stay the same and still comply with the height limit in the zone.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO