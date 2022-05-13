ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Buying Special Edition Busch Light Triggers Contributions to Farm Rescue

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Rock Island, IL) — If you see green cans of Busch Light for sale, it’s part of a fundraiser sponsored by John Deere and Anheuser-Busch for Farm Rescue. It’s an organization that plants and harvests crops for farmers who’ve had a major illness, injury, or natural disaster. Matt Blaylock, a manager at Deere for fundraising events like this, says the limited-edition beer cans feature a Deere tractor — the Eight-R-X model with tracks instead of wheels. Deere has supported Farm Rescue since it was founded in 2005, and Blaylock says the group has helped more than 850 farm families in need in the past 16 years. Several retired Deere employees from the Quad Cities are now helping Farm Rescue plant crops for farmers in North Dakota and western Iowa.

