ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville named among best places to retire by Forbes

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041CT0_0fd7IZG800

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — In a list curated by Forbes of more than 800 American cities, Knoxville has been named among the top 25 best places to retire in 2022.

Forbes compared everything from taxes, healthcare, air quality, housing costs, crime rates, natural hazard risks and climate change to rank the places, according to its website , calling Knoxville a “vibrant college town” and “navigable river city of 193,000 in scenic eastern Tennessee.” Knoxville first appeared on the list of top retirement spots last year.

The “pros” for retirees listed by Forbes regarding Knoxville include its median home price ($308K), abundant doctors per capita, good air quality, comfortable climate and a strong economy; as well as no state income tax or estate tax. The cost of living in Knoxville is listed at 15% below the national average.

Kincannon: ‘Knoxville is on a roll,’ proposes 50-cent property tax rate increase

Among the “cons” of retiring in Knoxville on its list, Forbes says there is a serious crime rate for Knoxville that is above the national average.

‘Two-thirds of the population makes $75,000 or less’ Struggles of buying a home in Knoxville

Neighboring mountain city just over the Smokies, Asheville, N.C. fell off of Forbes list for Best Places to Retire from last year due to “steep home prices.” Forbes followed this up with: “That’s because this list aims to highlight places that provide high quality of retirement living at an affordable price.”

“The current inflationary pressure on retiree’s budgets makes its list of the best places to retire particularly timely,” Forbes wrote.

Utility work on $80-million downtown Knoxville stadium set to begin

A little more about Knoxville

Knoxville, Tenn. was founded in 1791 and incorporated in 1815. The city is the county seat for Knox County, Tenn. and was named for Henry Knox, who was an American military officer who served in the American Revolution under George Washington. Knox, although he didn’t set foot in Knoxville on record, was also formally responsible for America’s relations with the Native American populations.

Currently, Knoxville’s population is 190,740 according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

Barbara Clevenger Grigsby
3d ago

oh goody. in Maryville congestion is horrible. Knoxville horrible. whoopie more folks coming...... now we have to stay home.

Reply
4
Related
WATE

Revitalizing Downtown Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A town over 100 years old is maintaining its’ upkeep while still preserving the history. Downtown Sevierville is known to have some of East Tennessee’s richest and most prominent moments in history. With shops, salons, restaurants and more, you can spend the day out in Downtown Sevierville.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

Pirates invade East Tennessee for Pirate Fest 2022

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – ARRRe you ready for pirates, shenanigans, and a family-friendly event that will be as exciting as it is sea-worthy? Then get ready, because the pirates are set to invade Harriman, Tennessee. With the British Navy set to invade the American city of New Orleans in...
HARRIMAN, TN
Tennessee Lookout

‘I smell marijuana’: cops’ warrantless searches targets poor, minority Tennessee communities

Every day in Tennessee and across the country, citizens are being stopped, searched and seized solely on the power of three words: I smell marijuana. “A whole heck of a lot of cops are going to say today, ‘I smell marijuana,’ ” Knoxville criminal defense attorney Mike Whalen said. Under the law in Tennessee and a […] The post ‘I smell marijuana’: cops’ warrantless searches targets poor, minority Tennessee communities appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Knox
Person
George Washington
WATE

Knoxville's history preserved by film

Cannisters of old film footage of historic people and places in Knoxville, including WATE, are stored in a special vault deep within the East Tennessee History Center downtown. It's all part of the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound or TAMIS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar in Johnson City closes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant chain that served up American comfort food off of North Roan Street closed its doors to diners indefinitely. O’Charley’s staff said Monday that operations at its 112 Broyles Drive location ended — effective immediately. News Channel 11 received the following statement from O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber: “It […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Breakfast at Grace Meadows Farm starts a tranquil day

With gentle spring breezes warming the air and the fragrance of flowers and new-mown grass prevalent everywhere, my dining partner decided we both needed to get outside and enjoy it all. This included having somebody else cooking our breakfast besides my dining partner, then having it served to us both in tranquil surroundings.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Retiree#American
WATE

A world of wonder at Skyland Ranch

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You’ve never seen anything like the SkyLand Ranch which will combine all your favorite things about the Smoky Mountains into one exciting Sevierville attraction. Visitors will be able to enjoy rides, shops, treats, live entertainment and so much more at SkyLand Ranch. Coming this...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Celebrating nursing students: Alex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nursing students are being celebrated all over during National Nurses Week. Alexandra Sain is getting ready to walk across the stage to accept her diploma that will put her education to the test. Sain, or we should say Dr. Sain, went through the University of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ucbjournal.com

Goodman Brings Caring Transitions to Crossville

CROSSVILLE – When Louise Goodman went to visit her mother eight years ago, what started as a month-long visit quickly turned into a nightmare. When her mother passed away suddenly, not only was Goodman faced with the unexpected task of managing her estate, but she was also stuck in a gated senior-living community without the permissions for visitors or resources to help her clear out her mother’s home.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Visit Knoxville Open Day 3

The number of air travelers at the airport has rebounded, but not quite to the record of 2019. Two are tied at 11-under heading into weekend play at Holston Hills. Anders Albertson, MJ Daffue share 36-hole lead at the Visit Knoxville Open. ‘I just like to help the dog’ |...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy