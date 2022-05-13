ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Foster pets become part of the family

By Gary Gilbert
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8qRa_0fd7IXUg00

May is National Pet Adoption Month and we are going to highlight some pets and their forever homes.

Today we meet Kim Hankins and her pet that is quickly becoming a permanent member of her family.

Watch the video above to hear Kim’s story. Keep an eye out for more success stories and more pet events during this month!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Raising unusual pets

Many parents are well acquainted with the constant begging to bring a new pet into the home. Nowadays, having a pet isn’t just about the cute puppies and kittens. Non-traditional pets are growing in popularity. That is why Petco is here to help you learn a little more about how to raise your unusual critter properly.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

PETS OF THE WEEK

BOB is a 7 1/2-year-old male dog. This mahogany and white hound mix needs a loving family to take him home. Bob's adoption number is 042101Q. CYPRESS is a 2-year-old female shorthair cat. This gray and orange tabby is looking for a permanent home. Cypress' adoption number is 050419Q.
PETS
CBS Philly

Pet Project: Most Owners Don’t Spot Signs Of Depression, Anxiety In Their Pets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether at home, school or in the workplace, research shows having a dog around can improve a person’s well-being. A new British study shows most pet owners don’t spot the signs of depression and anxiety in their four-legged friends. CBS News correspondent Tina Kraus explains in the video above. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THIS WEEK’S FEATURED PETS AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION AT THE PSPCA. 
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
dogstodays.com

8 of the Best Mini Dog Breeds

Dog breeds come in all shapes and sizes. From the tiny Chihuahua to the large Great Dane, there seems to be a dog breed for everyone. In fact, some people have even created hybrid dogs by crossing two different purebreds together. But what about those of us who don’t want a big dog? For those looking for something small but not too tiny, we compiled a list of eight mini dog breeds that are perfect for apartment living or just lounging on the couch with you!
PETS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy