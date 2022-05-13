Blairstown Diner shown in ‘Friday the 13th’ hosting Horror Con this weekend
By Kylie Moore
New Jersey 101.5
3 days ago
Hey horror fans — *cue Ghostface in Scream voice* — what's your favorite scary movie?. Well, if that answer is Friday the 13th, then you're going to want to know about this! This weekend is the only Friday the 13th weekend of the year so let's make the best of...
The fourth season of "The Circle," a Netflix reality competition show, began this month and one of the contestants is a 24-year-old Hoboken resident who grew up in West Caldwell. If you've never seen the show, players "enter The Circle" and they move into an apartment, and build relationships with...
There's nothing like flying a kite on a hot summer day. The sunshine and light breezes make this event a favorite for family and friends all over the country. Here in New Jersey, we have the added benefit of beautiful beaches to fly those kites high in the sky. The Jersey Shore has long been a favorite destination for kite flying with many events to accommodate this favorite activity.
It’s been 50 years since John List killed his entire family in their Westfield mansion and disappeared to reinvent himself. But the shocking mass murder is still on the minds of many in New Jersey and beyond, as thousands of listeners are diving into the story with NJ Advance Media’s new serial podcast, “Father Wants Us Dead.”
There were a ton of things my wife and I knew to expect when we brought home our puppy, Arthur. We were prepared for potty-training and in-house accidents, teaching him how to walk on a leash, and how to interact with other people and dogs. What we didn't expect was just how much time would be devoted to tick removal.
It happens every spring and it's worse in areas near the Pine Barrens. Yellow dusty pollen from all those pine trees covers the cars, patio furniture and anything left uncovered outside in your yard. It's disgusting and disturbing for those who have seasonal allergies. The tree pollen forecast from AccuWeather...
Is there a better aroma than the smell of a delicious bakery? When you walk into a good bakery you just sense the time and effort and deliciousness of the food. To me, it always seems to be warm as well. Yes its always a cozy temp in a good bakery, is that mainly the oven baking something delicious? Or is it all in our head that fresh bread, cookies and pies mean warmth? Something to ponder.
Located along the banks of the Delaware River on the Hunterdon Plateau, is Frenchtown. Frenchtown is known for its specialty shops, restaurants, and art galleries, and home to several street fairs and festivals. USA Today has recognized this little spot on the map. It nominated Frenchtown as a 2022 "Best...
As the weather here in New Jersey gets warmer and thoughts of summer are dancing in our heads, I like to gear up and get ready to enjoy my favorite seaside restaurants and bars. One of my favorites is Mister C’s Beach Bistro in Allenhurst, NJ. The restaurant has a...
Pollepel Island, also known as Bannerman Island is somewhat of a mystery to most Hudson Valley locals. You've probably seen it while traveling on the Hudson River by boat or kayak. Maybe you've seen the castle poking out of the Hudson River while you were traveling southbound by train. But have you ever visited?
NorthStar Pet Rescue will hold its second annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising walk at Boonton RVA Fields on May 21 from 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 1 ¾ mile noncompetitive dog walk will feature four ‘treat stations’ provided by sponsors. There also will be an off-leash fenced play area, ice cream from Boonton Scoop House, adoptable animals and music by WDHA-FM.
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, May 13, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Bergen County: Garden State News, located at...
NEWARK — The family of a 7-year-old is planning to file a lawsuit the Newark Public School because the child was allegedly beaten and assaulted by a teacher’s aide. Mom Ana Diaz Vega told NBC 4 New York her autistic son was shoved onto the floor, into a bookcase, dragged down the stairs and down the hallway at the Quitman Street Community School by a teacher's aide named Corey Fouchee on April 13.
The free concert season in the Lehigh Valley continues to ramp up with another addition, while a third farmer’s market also will be coming to Easton this summer. Live at the Falls will be featuring live music, food, craft beer and activities from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday in the city’s Scott Park. The concerts span from June to September. More than 15 bands have already signed up to take the stage.
The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday afternoon, killing 10 Black people in a racially motivated rampage, referenced three New Jersey towns in a 180-page manifesto that he disseminated prior to the shooting. The Hasidic Jewish communities in Lakewood, Toms River and Jersey City were...
When it comes to reinvention, the Catskills are king. From the 19th to mid-20th centuries, the rolling plateaus northwest of New York City went from fantastical wilderness to beloved Jewish Borscht Belt. In the summer of ’69, bohemian Boomers turned it into a hippie haunt, and most recently, Brooklyn hicksters molded the mountains into an affordable anti-Hamptons for uber-cool urbanites. But the anti-Hamptons are dying. A pandemic-fueled real estate explosion has turned towns from Narrowsburg to New Paltz into top-dollar destinations. With non-stop openings of luxury hotels and high-end boutiques, the region is in a new era: Hamptonsification. This means taking a Catskills weekend getaway can quickly get expensive.
Over 800 languages are spoken in NYC, and one of those isn’t tied to any specific region or culture, except, well, New York. New Yorkers definitely have their own way of speaking, with phrases and words that are more than likely not understood by visitors or in other cities.
One sports star has sold his New Jersey mansion to another sports star. Ben Simmons, formerly of the Philadelphia 76ers, has sold his Moorestown mansion to Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos for $4.55 million. Simmons, the former overall #1 NBA draft pick by the Sixers, bought the house for $2.275 million...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Local high schools in Warren County have been nominated for the annual Freddy Awards. Phillipsburg High School was nominated for 9 Freddy Awards. Belvidere High School received 7, North Warren Regional High School received 4, Hackettstown High School received 3, and Warren Hills Regional High School received 1.
LANDING, NJ (Morris County) – The 9th Annual Lake Hopatcong Block Party is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Blvd., in Landing. The rain-or-shine event, which offers a unique Main Street-style experience in a beautiful lakeside setting, is hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation (LHF), with Live the Lake NJ as the main sponsor.
