ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairstown, NJ

Blairstown Diner shown in ‘Friday the 13th’ hosting Horror Con this weekend

By Kylie Moore
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hey horror fans — *cue Ghostface in Scream voice* — what's your favorite scary movie?. Well, if that answer is Friday the 13th, then you're going to want to know about this! This weekend is the only Friday the 13th weekend of the year so let's make the best of...

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

2022 Kite Festival coming to the Wildwoods and Brick, NJ this summer

There's nothing like flying a kite on a hot summer day. The sunshine and light breezes make this event a favorite for family and friends all over the country. Here in New Jersey, we have the added benefit of beautiful beaches to fly those kites high in the sky. The Jersey Shore has long been a favorite destination for kite flying with many events to accommodate this favorite activity.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Blairstown, NJ
City
Hardwick, NJ
92.7 WOBM

America’s Best Bakeries and We Have One Right Here in New Jersey

Is there a better aroma than the smell of a delicious bakery? When you walk into a good bakery you just sense the time and effort and deliciousness of the food. To me, it always seems to be warm as well. Yes its always a cozy temp in a good bakery, is that mainly the oven baking something delicious? Or is it all in our head that fresh bread, cookies and pies mean warmth? Something to ponder.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 NJ towns nominated for top travel award

Located along the banks of the Delaware River on the Hunterdon Plateau, is Frenchtown. Frenchtown is known for its specialty shops, restaurants, and art galleries, and home to several street fairs and festivals. USA Today has recognized this little spot on the map. It nominated Frenchtown as a 2022 "Best...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Randolph
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: May 16, 2022

NorthStar Pet Rescue will hold its second annual Strut Your Mutt fundraising walk at Boonton RVA Fields on May 21 from 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 1 ¾ mile noncompetitive dog walk will feature four ‘treat stations’ provided by sponsors. There also will be an off-leash fenced play area, ice cream from Boonton Scoop House, adoptable animals and music by WDHA-FM.
BOONTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Warren and Bergen Counties

NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, May 13, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Bergen County: Garden State News, located at...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Mom says Newark, NJ teacher’s aide assaulted autistic son twice

NEWARK — The family of a 7-year-old is planning to file a lawsuit the Newark Public School because the child was allegedly beaten and assaulted by a teacher’s aide. Mom Ana Diaz Vega told NBC 4 New York her autistic son was shoved onto the floor, into a bookcase, dragged down the stairs and down the hallway at the Quitman Street Community School by a teacher's aide named Corey Fouchee on April 13.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Friday The 13th Part Iii#Marie Taylor#The Blairstown Diner#Q A
LehighValleyLive.com

Live concert, new farmer’s market coming to Easton this summer

The free concert season in the Lehigh Valley continues to ramp up with another addition, while a third farmer’s market also will be coming to Easton this summer. Live at the Falls will be featuring live music, food, craft beer and activities from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday in the city’s Scott Park. The concerts span from June to September. More than 15 bands have already signed up to take the stage.
EASTON, PA
matadornetwork.com

How To Make the Most of Casual Weekend Trip To the Catskills

When it comes to reinvention, the Catskills are king. From the 19th to mid-20th centuries, the rolling plateaus northwest of New York City went from fantastical wilderness to beloved Jewish Borscht Belt. In the summer of ’69, bohemian Boomers turned it into a hippie haunt, and most recently, Brooklyn hicksters molded the mountains into an affordable anti-Hamptons for uber-cool urbanites. But the anti-Hamptons are dying. A pandemic-fueled real estate explosion has turned towns from Narrowsburg to New Paltz into top-dollar destinations. With non-stop openings of luxury hotels and high-end boutiques, the region is in a new era: Hamptonsification. This means taking a Catskills weekend getaway can quickly get expensive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wrnjradio.com

Local high schools in Warren County nominated for 2022 Freddy Awards

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Local high schools in Warren County have been nominated for the annual Freddy Awards. Phillipsburg High School was nominated for 9 Freddy Awards. Belvidere High School received 7, North Warren Regional High School received 4, Hackettstown High School received 3, and Warren Hills Regional High School received 1.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Lake Hopatcong Block Party to be held this Saturday

LANDING, NJ (Morris County) – The 9th Annual Lake Hopatcong Block Party is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Blvd., in Landing. The rain-or-shine event, which offers a unique Main Street-style experience in a beautiful lakeside setting, is hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation (LHF), with Live the Lake NJ as the main sponsor.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy