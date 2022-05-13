Blairstown Diner shown in ‘Friday the 13th’ hosting Horror Con this weekend

Is there a better aroma than the smell of a delicious bakery? When you walk into a good bakery you just sense the time and effort and deliciousness of the food. To me, it always seems to be warm as well. Yes its always a cozy temp in a good bakery, is that mainly the oven baking something delicious? Or is it all in our head that fresh bread, cookies and pies mean warmth? Something to ponder.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO