Fort Smith releases summer activities schedule

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department released a list of activities that will be available in the city throughout the summer.

The activities are free and will take place at a variety of locations.

June Pop Up Play Days :

June 9, Tie Dye, Creekmore Park. Please bring your own t-shirt, socks, canvas, bag, etc. to the tie dye event.

June 23 Giant Slip N’ Slide, Martin Luther King Jr. Park

June Movies in the Park – movies begin at dusk

June 10, Encanto, Creekmore Park

June 17, Glory Road, TBD

June 24, Raya and the Last Dragon, Tilles Park

Kids in the Kitchen, June 15-17, Creekmore Community Center. Session 1: 10-11 a.m. Session 2: 1-2 p.m. Pre-registration will be required for each daily event.

July Pop Up Play Days, 10 a.m.-noon, Creekmore Park. A small snack and drinks will be provided.

July 7, Egg Drop Race

July 21, Ninja Warrior Course

July Movies in the Park – movies begin at dusk

July 8, Luca, Creekmore Park

July 15, Clifford, Tilles Park

July 22, Sonic the Hedgehog, Creekmore Park

Fishing in the Park , August 4, Carol Ann Cross Park, 10 a.m.-noon. Bait will be provided to all participants. You can use your own pole or a provided one.

City Play Day , August 7, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 10 a.m.-noon. This is an event for the entire family, full of activities, area organizations, food and drinks and more.

For more information, please call (479) 784-2368.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.