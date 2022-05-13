ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith releases summer activities schedule

By C.C. McCandless
By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3UKj_0fd7IEy700

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department released a list of activities that will be available in the city throughout the summer.

Arkansas Special Olympics Torch Run to make its way through Fort Smith

The activities are free and will take place at a variety of locations.

June Pop Up Play Days :

  • June 9, Tie Dye, Creekmore Park. Please bring your own t-shirt, socks, canvas, bag, etc. to the tie dye event.
  • June 23 Giant Slip N’ Slide, Martin Luther King Jr. Park

June Movies in the Park – movies begin at dusk

  • June 10, Encanto, Creekmore Park
  • June 17, Glory Road, TBD
  • June 24, Raya and the Last Dragon, Tilles Park

Kids in the Kitchen, June 15-17, Creekmore Community Center. Session 1: 10-11 a.m. Session 2: 1-2 p.m. Pre-registration will be required for each daily event.

July Pop Up Play Days, 10 a.m.-noon, Creekmore Park. A small snack and drinks will be provided.

  • July 7, Egg Drop Race
  • July 21, Ninja Warrior Course

July Movies in the Park – movies begin at dusk

  • July 8, Luca, Creekmore Park
  • July 15, Clifford, Tilles Park
  • July 22, Sonic the Hedgehog, Creekmore Park

Fishing in the Park , August 4, Carol Ann Cross Park, 10 a.m.-noon. Bait will be provided to all participants. You can use your own pole or a provided one.

City Play Day , August 7, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 10 a.m.-noon. This is an event for the entire family, full of activities, area organizations, food and drinks and more.

For more information, please call (479) 784-2368.

