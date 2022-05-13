ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration scrambles to ease the burden of baby formula shortage

By MJ Lee, Maegan Vazquez
CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — The Biden administration on Friday announced several moves that are aimed at addressing the burden of the baby formula shortage, which has become a top issue for the White House this week. After White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday struggled to answer what the...

1982Dragonfly
3d ago

I don't think they actually do understand just how severe this is. they should have acted sooner. I have been to 15 stores in 3 days trying to find it for my grandson. He is 7 weeks old. I have seen women crying in the stores. This is heartbreaking. This administration needed to act on this earlier. But no, they like us being in a state of crisis and emergency. This is about innocent babies. smh. prayers being lifted for all the parents out there searching.

ConservativeChris
3d ago

There would be no need to scramble if they didn't send pallets of formula to the southern border in the first place!!!

Roni N
3d ago

How about not sending it to the border for illegals. It's always America last.

