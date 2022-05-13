Watch as rapidly moving brushfire nearly engulfs California homes in flames

Quinn Lewandowski's graduating class at Aurora High School was relatively small -- just under 100 students. But in the years that followed, loss seemed to define the class of 2005. Three of Lewandowski's classmates died by suicide, including one of his good friends. "At first it's kind of a shock...
The everyday grind of law school was beginning to wear on Andy Page. The Omaha native was closing in on his law degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when he began to feel overwhelmed. He was stressed and had trouble focusing. On top of his studies, Page volunteered at an immigration law clinic and worked part time, a combined commitment of 60-70 hours a week.
As students emerge from a third COVID-disrupted school year, the impacts of the pandemic on children's brains -- from lost socialization to missed instruction -- are coming into greater focus. From March to October of 2020, mental health-related visits to emergency rooms among children ages 5-11 nationwide increased 24%, according...
