Pence to rally with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in rebuke of Trump pick David Perdue

By Virginia Aabram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lB8cf_0fd7HUoI00


F ormer Vice President Mike Pence will rally with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of the May 24 Republican gubernatorial primary, rebuking former President Donald Trump's pick for the race and claims that Kemp didn't do enough to investigate the 2020 election .

Pence will headline the event the night before the election in which Trump has backed former Sen. David Perdue.

"Brian Kemp is one of the most successful conservative governors in America," Pence said in a statement Friday. "Brian Kemp is my friend, a man dedicated to faith, family, and the people of Georgia. I am proud to offer my full support for four more years of Brian Kemp as governor of the great state of Georgia!"

Trump and Pence have been on frosty terms since the end of their administration when Pence said he would not overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Both have been teasing 2024 presidential runs and aligning themselves with different factions of the GOP, with Trump courting members of his base and Pence leaning more toward the establishment.

Perdue filed a lawsuit that was dismissed by a Georgia judge Thursday that claimed fraudulent ballots were counted in the 2020 election. The judge wrote the lawsuit displayed “speculation, conjecture, and paranoia" in the dismissal.

While Trump's endorsements of Senate and House candidates have done well so far in the primaries, his choice for Nebraska governor, Charles Herbster , became his first endorsee not to cinch the Republican nomination.

The winner of the Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary will face Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams in November.

