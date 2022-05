CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle striking a building on Saturday. Accoridng to the report when police arrived they found a Hyundai Sonata had struck the side of 327 South Paint street so hard it disabled the vehicle. The driver and single occupant Isabell Gutierrez denied EMS and did not report any injuries, but during the interaction, officers noticed she had glassy eyes and detected the odor of alcohol on her person. She admitted to the officer that she had been drinking most of the day and been kayaking with friends before.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO