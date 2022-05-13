Finkenauer says Defense Production Act Should Be Used to Boost Baby Formula Supply

(UNDATED) — U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer says the federal government must do more to address the critical shortage of baby formula. Finkenauer says as a 33-year-old, she has a lot of friends who have babies, and she began hearing about the shortage weeks ago. At the end of April, she called on President Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act, saying the baby formula shortage constitutes “a national emergency” that “needs to be addressed.” Finkenauer is one of three Democrats competing to run against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in the General Election. On Wednesday, Grassley sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration to demand answers on what they’re doing to make sure families have access to the baby formula they need.