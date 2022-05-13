ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida appeal puts ruling to block congressional redistricting on hold

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Little more than an hour after a judge issued a temporary injunction against a new congressional redistricting plan, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration Thursday launched an appeal that put the ruling on hold. Attorneys for Secretary of State Laurel Lee, a defendant in the lawsuit...

Action News Jax

Judge blocks DeSantis’ redistricting plan; state appeals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge’s ruling that a new congressional map drawn by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff is unconstitutional has been appealed by the state. STORY: USPS reminds homeowners to inspect and repair mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week. Thursday’s notice of appeal came hours...
DeSantis signs law against picketing, protesting outside private homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law new regulations surrounding protests outside of private homes in Florida. The new law will prohibit picketing and protesting outside of a person's home — a rule that DeSantis said will "provide protection" to Florida residents.
Kelli Stargel launches bid for Congress in open CD 15

She enters a crowded field for an open seat in Congress. State Sen. Kelli Stargel will announce on Monday she's running for Congress. The Lakeland Republican, who served the last two years as Senate Appropriations Committee Chair in the Legislature, will run in the newly drawn Florida's 15th Congressional District.
Could Black voters' frustration with DeSantis' politics awaken a 'sleeping giant?'

Inflamed by what they regard as repeated political assaults by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state Legislature, African American and Caribbean American Democrats in South Florida are vowing to channel their frustration into action aimed at the November elections.
Abortion's last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
Thousands of Florida homeowners finding out they're about to lose coverage

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Almost 70,000 Florida homeowners, many here in Palm Beach County, will be losing their home insurance this summer, thanks to financial difficulties at another large insurer of Florida homes. Robert Norberg is just one of the local homeowners whose insurance has been cancelled. Maison...
Markel Trial Day 1: Jury selection begins, and Florida Politics is on the scene

It's not the easiest conditions for seating a jury. Florida Politics will be providing daily coverage of Katherine Magbanua’s retrial for the 2014 murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel. The case has drawn international media attention to Florida’s capital city, and we’ll share with readers the top things to watch for and discuss as proceedings unfold. Our reporting will draw from many sources, including contributor Karen Cyphers of Sachs Media, who with attorney Jason Solomon advocate with the grassroots group, Justice for Dan, to draw attention to this case and provide analysis of relevance to Florida’s political, advocacy, and legal communities.
Florida strives to uncover lost history, hidden away in forgotten graveyards

Much of Florida's history is, literally, underfoot. Now there is a major effort to find and preserve the state's many lost cemeteries where that history resides. Barbara Clark, regional director of the Florida Public Archeology Network, was giving dozens of people a Saturday morning tour of Tallahassee's Old City Cemetery. She stopped at a grave marker for Thomas Brown, who died in 1867.
Florida's outrageous, illegal gerrymander

Tallahassee lawmakers recently ratified redistricting legislation to rig our upcoming Congressional elections. Floridians may not yet grasp the implications of the Legislature's capitulation to the governor on this. His enacted map is radical. It blatantly violates Florida's Constitution.
Missouri joins other states in lawsuit against Biden administration for reinstating California exemption in Clean Air Act

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s decision to allow California to set burdensome and oppressive emissions standards in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as an exemption under the Clean Air Act. “Over 40 percent of the nation’s motor vehicles...
Amber Mariano announces early exit from Legislature

Rep. Amber Mariano announced Friday she will not run for another term in the House. "Serving my community and state has been the honor of a lifetime. When I was first elected to office in 2016, we had our work cut out for us. Quite frankly, I felt as though my constituents had been left behind, our students had been left behind and it was time we changed that," the Hudson Republican said.
By the numbers: Here's what it costs to live in Central Florida

A family of four needed to make roughly $93,000 a year to afford to live in Central Florida in 2021, according to the latest numbers from Heart of Florida United Way.
