Court docs: Innocent woman killed as Beech Grove forgery suspect leads police on chase

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Tennessee woman is facing criminal charges following a deadly crash that killed an innocent 76-year-old driver in Beech Grove.

Police were called on April 27 to the Fifth Third Bank on Emerson Avenue for a report of a woman, later identified as Angela Taylor, in a black Hyundai using a stolen bank card in the drive-thru lane.

The bank tellers told police Taylor gave them a withdrawal slip for $3,500 along with a driver’s license and bank debit card.

After police were called, the suspect sped away down South Emerson Avenue and caused a fatal crash just seconds later. Police said Taylor sped through a red light on Thompson Road, hitting another vehicle and causing a crash that killed Pat Cloud.

Family approved picture of Pat Cloud

“I don’t know how to say it other than it’s incredibly devastating when you lose that kind of love,” said the victim’s son Tony Cloud.

Tony said his mother sustained a lacerated liver with internal bleeding, five broken ribs and a cracked vertebrate in her neck. She died two days later in the hospital. police said.

The affidavit claims Taylor was using another woman’s stolen identity in late April to repeatedly visit multiple local branches of Fifth Third Bank. Employees at the Fifth Third on South Emerson Avenue had been alerted to the thefts that same day, and called Beech Grove police when the suspect showed up to that location.

Police pursued Taylor for just a few hundred yards when the fatal crash took place.

“As hard as it is to say, my heart goes out to this woman who essentially killed my mom,” said Tony. “She needs help.”

Detectives later contacted the person whose name was on the debit card. The card belonged to a woman who told investigators her purse was stolen from her car at Brandywine Park the day before Taylor allegedly tried to use it at the bank.

Booking photo of Angela Taylor

While Tony said he forgives the suspect, he still wants Taylor prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Right now, the maximum punishment would be between 16 to 21 years in prison for resisting law enforcement resulting in death, forgery and drug possession.

“Do our laws need to be stricter? I’ll leave that to the lawmakers to decide,” Tony said. “Obviously I’m crushed by what happened, but 16 to 21 years seems like a small price to pay for someone who took someone’s life.”

Jail logs show the suspect was released from the Marion County jail last month. A warrant has now been issued for her arrest.

