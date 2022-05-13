ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kyu

By Carlo Mantuano
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kyu is one of the few restaurants that have made the jump from Miami to NYC, instead of the other way around. And even though Frank Sinatra was right when he said “If you can make it here, you can make it...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Seaspice

There are things you need to know before you go to Seaspice. Although it’s an upscale spot, the restaurant is also firmly in the clubstaurant universe, which means you can expect loud music, bottle service (complete with sparklers), and a crowd that is definitely there more for the scene than the food. But if you are seeking out a dinner with a party atmosphere, Seaspice is one of the better options in town. This is because the food (mostly seafood) actually doesn’t completely suck (which is normally the case at clubstaurants). It is hilariously expensive (also normally the case at clubstaurants), but you will happily finish dishes like the octopus a la plancha and fried snapper. Seaspice is a waterfront spot located on the Miami River, so make a reservation for the best shot at an outdoor table on the dock. Just know that there’s a 75% chance your view will be partially blocked by one of the many passing yachts that park here for a round of lobster and champagne.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

The Kimberly Hotel

Upstairs at the Kimberly is a lounge atop the Kimberly Hotel with a little bit of class, mostly due to the (very) loosely enforced business casual dress code. You’ll see a lot of button-downs and ties on the Midtown clientele coming in after work, but you won’t feel too out of place if you don’t follow suit. Brunch is a little more casual, but you won’t find a party here. The food—typical rooftop plates like sliders and tartare–is fine, but we’d save this rooftop for a casual drink with a decent view after work or dinner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Financial District

Muracci’s specializes in straightforward, thick and creamy, Japanese curry. It won’t change your life, but you won’t need it to. This place is quick, convenient, and where to go in FiDi when a simple plate of crispy pork or chicken katsu is all you want for lunch or dinner. Other options include curry with beef, fried prawns, omelet, or grilled salmon. Like most casual curry spots, you have a choice of heat levels, and white or brown rice. This spot has a few counter-style seats inside (but they’re takeout-only for now), and also serves donburi, noodles, and salads.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Infatuation

Kinn

It's easy to have a special day in Koreatown. You can bowl, golf, eat bottomless Korean BBQ, belt out “Halo” at karaoke, sweat in a sauna at 2am, take taekwondo lessons, get an absurd manicure, and buy $30 grapes (depending on the season). The neighborhood has a venue for just about anything, but still, there’s no place quite like Kinn, the first permanent Korean fine-dining spot in Koreatown. It’s a whole new Koreatown experience, and at $72 per person, it’s one of the most affordable tasting menus in LA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
New York City, NY
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
The Infatuation

Tasty Cafe Restaurant

While it doesn’t advertise itself as such, Davie’s Tasty Cafe is one of South Florida’s only cha chaan tengs—the Hong Kong equivalent of a Cuban cafeteria or an American diner. These types of restaurants are the places to get Cantonese reimaginings of Western dishes like French toast. Except the French toast here is made from a two-inch slice of milk bread that’s stuffed with peanut butter, deep fried, and served with butter and condensed milk.
FLORIDA, NY
The Infatuation

Pho 79

Pho 79 is a Vietnamese restaurant in Davie with another location in Pinecrest. As the name suggests, they specialize in pho, and their broth is one of the best we’ve sampled in South Florida—intensely beefy and rich, but not greasy. The servings here are enormous, so if you don’t want to go in on a cauldron of soup the size of the Hollywood water tower, order a side of broth for just a couple of bucks. It makes for a great appetizer. Besides pho, this restaurant also makes very good versions of com (rice bowls) and bun (rice noodle bowls) with your choice of toppings (we love the spring roll and grilled pork combination). Whatever you order, a meal here is incomplete without a milk and beaten egg soda, which is made with condensed milk, an egg yolk, and tastes like liquid French vanilla ice cream.
The Infatuation

hanchic.

The food at Hanchic is playful. Bulgogi risotto is smothered in cheese, tagliatelle is made with kimchi and perilla leaves, and bolognese comes with a bowl of floating mandu. Self-described as a "not so Korean restaurant," Hanchic creates flavors and textures you never knew were possible, combining familiar ingredients with ones you wouldn't expect to see in a strip mall in Koreatown. There’s a cozy, black-box dining room and patio out front to choose from, and either is perfect for a low-key midweek meal or quiet solo outing. Get the ragu tteokbokki, thick, glutinous rice cakes coated with a pork and kimchi gravy. Or oxtail ramyeon, a fantastic soup made with egg noodles, oxtail, pulled beef, and a bone broth that's been simmered for 96 hours.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Infatuation

545° Banh Mi Cafe

545° Bánh Mì Café is a casual Vietnamese sandwich shop located in Davie, next to Foodtown, a very popular international market. The specialty here is banh mi. 545° makes their own Vietnamese-style baguettes, which are softer and not as crusty as the French variety, and you can purchase small or large baguettes to take home (they’re great with a stinky cheese). But there is so much more to explore here than just sandwiches.
DAVIE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
The Infatuation

Deep Indian Kitchen

Deep makes some of the best frozen Indian food out there, and we advise you to get to your nearest South Asian grocery store and pick up a box of their chicken korma ASAP. Luckily for us in New York City, Deep also has three restaurants here where you can taste the family’s food made fresh in house. At their three counter-service locations, you can build your own biryani, kati roll, dosa, or salad, with you choice of protein like chicken tikka or mushrooms. If you go for a dosa, you won't be getting the big crispy crepe most places serve—it's more like a taco in an uttapam-like shell. But it's a fun vehicle for unconventional dosa fillings like lamb kofta and even pulled pork. We usually go for the Live Fire Feast (their version of the thali), so we can get rice and dal on the side. Choose your spice level, then decide between a bottled mango lassi or a ginger cane drink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Kuih Cafe

Veronica Gan had a hard time finding the colorful, bite-sized Southeast Asian desserts known kuih in New York City—so she started making them at home, giving them to friends as treats. She perfected her recipes through trial and error, and eventually she and her husband opened a tiny shop on the Lower East Side. Kuih Cafe is open Friday through Sunday serving a rotating menu of kuih, all of which are worth a weekend pitstop. The variety with subtly floral rose custard might be our favorite, although if you don't get a slice of caramelized durian cheesecake while you're here, you'll be making a grave mistake. The cheesecake is fluffy and tangy, and the durian perfectly compliments the cheesy flavor, accentuating it like a neon highlighter. It's a top-tier New York City dessert.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Garden Bakery

It’s easy to miss this small cash-only Chinese bakery in Chinatown. But once you spot the mooncakes photos taped to the window, you’ll know you’re in the right place. The face-sized pineapple buns are always squishy and fresh, and usually still warm when they’re pulled off the baking trays and packed neatly into pink boxes. The glass case at the front is a gleaming pastry utopia of egg tarts, baked char siu bao, and sponge cakes that puff up like hot air balloons. Swing by for one and sit at a table inside, or just fill up a box with one of everything (a move we’re always down for) and take your treats to-go.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Infatuation

Kim Sun Restaurant

 If you’re looking for a bowl of wonton egg noodle soup in Long Beach, go to Kim Sun Kitchen. It’s a casual spot on Cherry Avenue that serves a mash-up of Cambodian and Chinese dishes. This counter-service restaurant is perfect for weekday meals, and it’s also great for when you have the random urge to spend $1 on a carton of fresh soy milk. Other than the wonton soup, we especially like the rich bone marrow soup, spicy chicken rice porridge, and crispy fried tilapia served on the whole.
LONG BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Thai#Japanese#Korean
The Infatuation

Lê Phin

"Cute" is the first word that will come to mind as soon as you step inside Lê Phin in the East Village. The small space with white brick walls is filled with light wood furniture and fresh flowers, and when it's sunny out, this place gets a ton of natural light. Owner Kim Lê, who grew up in Vietnam, worked as a professional coffee quality grader before opening this cafe, which unsurprisingly features phin-brewed coffee. Get a hot or cold latte with house-made pandan syrup along with a croissant, blueberry muffin, or scone. Once you get your order from the friendly staff, you'll probably see at least one person pecking away on their laptop as they attempt to write the next great (or just OK) American novel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Crown

The Crown is the type of place where you might see someone walk in dressed in a full puffy NASA spacesuit (which is something we've actually witnessed). Pretty much anything goes at this rooftop bar on the 21st floor of the Hotel 50 Bowery in Chinatown. This spot has two outdoor areas with a huge indoor space in between where you and a few friends can dance while a DJ spins some Southern hip hop. But, despite all the room, it can still get packed here. Cocktails are $18, and if you bring your pseudo-celebrity friend who constantly wants to seem important, you might be able to convince them to order bottle service, which starts at $500. The next time you want to be outside with 360-degree views of Manhattan while wearing that outfit you'd put on for the Met Gala (or whatever you feel comfortable in), head to The Crown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co.

If it’s warm outside and you want to drink beer, head over to Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. This brewery sits at the far northern tip of Greenpoint, and the space has some big communal tables and garage doors that open up when the weather’s nice. They serve a bunch of beers that are brewed in house (from triple IPAs to fruited sour ales), and there are also some bar snacks like fried pickles, mozzarella sticks, and a hot chicken sandwich. But the real selling point is the roof. Walk up a set of stairs, and you’ll find a big open-air patio on top of the brewery with some picnic tables and a purely decorative stained glass water tower. The view won’t change your life (unless you’re really into looking at pricey new housing developments), but, as far as NYC rooftops go, this is one of the most pleasant ones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Laser Wolf

One of our highest rated Philly restaurants, the Israeli grillhouse Laser Wolf, recently opened a location on the roof of the Hoxton Hotel in Williamsburg, and you should make a reservation ASAP to eat charcoal-grilled meats with a spectacular view of Manhattan in front of you. Laser Wolf is modeled...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy