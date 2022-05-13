Ulster County DOH recommends return to masks
KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The CDC has recently reclassified Ulster county as an area of high transmission for COVID-19. As a result, Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith has released a statement warning residents of the potential for disease spread.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Residents should consider wearing a mask when indoors and in a public setting and in other common or shared spaces where individuals may interact.Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith
The county joins Albany County, whose Department of Health issued a similar warning on April 25. Amid rising COVID concerns statewide, some area school districts have also recommended a return to masking.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 9