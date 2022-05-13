ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia hotels virtually sold out for Mizzou’s graduation weekend

By Brian Hauswirth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook for heavy traffic to continue today (Friday) and throughout the weekend in Columbia, especially near the Mizzou campus. University of Missouri graduation ceremonies begin this afternoon and continue through Sunday afternoon. Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau spokeswoman Megan McConachie says most Columbia hotels are completely booked for tonight...

