Economy

Lawsuit over AT&T’s pointless administrative fee ends in disappointing settlement

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
 3 days ago
It has now been nine years since AT&T introduced the ludicrous “administrative fee” that it tacks on to customers’ bills every month. At first, the fee was under a dollar, but in 2018, the carrier increased the fee to $1.99 a month. BTIG Research analyst Walter Piecyk noted at the time that the fee would raise AT&T’s annual revenue by $800 million a year. There was hope that a class action lawsuit might force AT&T to rethink its charge. But as The Verge reported this week, it looks like the carrier will receive little more than a slap on the wrist.

AT&T lawsuit ends in disappointing settlement

The complaint was initially filed on June 20th, 2019. After nearly three years of deliberation, the plaintiffs and AT&T agreed to settle the case. Once a judge approves the motion, Vianu v. AT&T Mobility will end with the carrier paying just $14 million to create a settlement fund for affected customers. As The Verge points out, customers will likely get back less than 10% of what they paid AT&T. Meanwhile, AT&T can keep charging the same fee.

Providing the judge does approve the current settlement agreement, claimants will receive a payment between $15 and $29. This represents a refund of approximately 8.3%-16.1% of the average total fees they paid over the class period.

How is AT&T getting away with this?

The settlement agreement suggests that this is a “strong result” for the affected customers. Here’s the reasoning that the plaintiffs offered for settling with AT&T:

While Plaintiffs believe that they can overcome AT&T’s defenses and challenges, they are indicative of the risks, hurdles, and delays that Plaintiffs and the Settlement Class face should this matter proceed in litigation. The proposed Settlement provides considerable monetary relief for the Settlement Class while allowing them to avoid the risks of unfavorable, and in some cases dispositive, rulings on these and other issues. The Settlement also provides another important benefit—prompt relief. Continued litigation would likely add several more years before there is a resolution, given the remaining issues and likelihood of additional appeals.

Three years is certainly relatively prompt given how long these class action lawsuits can stretch on. With that said, this wasn’t the result that AT&T customers wanted. The carrier is going to continue charging its nonsensical administrative fees and subscribers will keep paying them. In fact, don’t be surprised if they go up again in the near future.

“We deny the allegations in this lawsuit because we clearly disclose all fees that are charged to our customers,” AT&T spokesperson Seth Bloom said. “However, we have decided to settle this case to avoid lengthy, expensive litigation.”

Settlement class members who are current AT&T subscribers will receive payments as automatic credits to their AT&T accounts. Former AT&T customers will receive checks in the mail. Once the judge approves the settlement, you can read more about it at this site.

Related
The Verge

Verizon customers’ bills are going up starting in June for... reasons

Many Verizon customers are going to see a few extra dollars on their next phone bill. Starting in June, Verizon is raising the administrative fee it charges postpaid customers by $1.35, bringing it up to $3.30 per voice line. The fee increase only applies to voice lines — if you have a data-only line for a tablet, for example, there’s no change.
BUSINESS
The Verge

AT&T is about to get away with its bogus $1.99 ‘administrative fee’

Since 2013, AT&T has quietly bilked customers out of hundreds of millions of dollars with a bogus “administrative fee,” a fee it more than doubled to $1.99 a month in 2018. For a few years there, a California class-action lawsuit made it seem like AT&T might finally get taken to task. But this week, both sides told a judge they’d settle for just $14 million — meaning customers may get less than 10 percent of what they paid AT&T, while AT&T gets to keep on charging them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Mobility#Btig Research#Verge
FingerLakes1.com

Applications for $1,000 monthly payments are now open

Applications for guaranteed income payments worth $1,000 every month are open. Families in Baltimore can now apply for the payments. Up to $500 in tax rebates that you could see this week. The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund. The Baltimore Young Families Success Fund is the program providing relief. 200...
BALTIMORE, MD
Benzinga

AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, Others Join Government's Low-Income Broadband Plan

Twenty internet providers agreed to help offer high-speed internet to millions of unconnected households through the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Wall Street Journal reports. The companies included AT&T Inc T, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, Verizon Communications Inc VZ, Cox Communications Inc, Charter Communications, Inc CHTR, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc FYBR and...
INTERNET
CNET

Tax Refund Delays: Reasons Why Your IRS Money Hasn't Arrived Yet

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your tax return electronically with direct deposit is the best way to get a quick tax refund. The IRS contends that those taxpayers who do will receive their refunds in about 21 days. If you've filed your return, and it's been longer than three weeks with no refund, there could be a problem or you may have included a form in your return that requires extra processing.
INCOME TAX
Phone Arena

Another phone scam targets Verizon customers

Here's a warning for Verizon subscribers. Actually, this warning is for everyone with a smartphone, a tablet, and even a smartwatch. Yesterday, this writer received a phone call that was allegedly from Verizon Wireless. Even though we missed the call, thanks to Google Assistant's ability to transcribe messages, we could read the message which said, "Dear Verizon Wireless Customer your account have (sic) been suspended for verification to reactivate your account please press one to speak with a customer service representative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

